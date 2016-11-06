Lutchman, Ramkarran rap gov’t over stalled Constitution reform

The 18-month-old coalition-led government and the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) do not appear to have any appetite for constitutional reform, with both sides historically wary of giving up presidential powers, Professor Harold Lutchman and Ralph Ramkarran have said.

"What they support when they are in government is entirely different to what they support when they are out of government. The same thing they criticize when they are out of power, the same thing when they are in power they don't see anything wrong with," Lutchman, who was a member of the Steering Committee for Constitutional Reform (SCCR),