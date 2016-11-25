Zimbabwe beat West Indies by five runs
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Zimbabwe defeated West Indies by five runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method in the rain-affected sixth game of the Tri-Nations Series at Queens Sports Club here today.
Scores:
ZIMBABWE 218 for eight off 49 overs (Sikandar Raza 76 not out, Tendai Chisoro 42 not out; Ashley Nurse 3-27, Devendra Bishoo 3-30, Jason Holder 2-58)
WEST INDIES 124 for five off 27.3 overs (Jonathan Carter 43 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 24, Jason Holder 22 not out; Sean Williams 2-18, Tendai Chisoro 2-23)
