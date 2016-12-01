Guyana flag to be flown at half-mast in honour of Castro
Guyana has agreed to a suggestion from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat to join with CARICOM member states to honour the late President of Cuba, Fidel Castroz, by having all National Flags flown at half-mast on Friday, December 2, 2016, a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said.
According to official communication from the Secretariat, this is an appropriate and meaningful gesture of support and solidarity with the Government and people of Cuba as they pay tribute to their former President. The Golden Arrowhead will be flown at half-mast at all public buildings.
Castro was the holder of a honorary award of the Order of the Caribbean Community, the statement noted.
