Minister of Education faints at reception for Prince Harry
Minster of Education, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine along with other government officials and guests, this evening, attended a function hosted by the British High Commissioner at his residence. During the outdoor event Dr. Roopnaraine experienced a brief episode of syncope (commonly referred to as a ‘fainting spell’).
The conditions were hot and, Dr. Roopnaraine was at the time also dehydrated, a statement from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.
Medical attention was rendered to Dr. Roopnaraine immediately and he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Dr. Roopnaraine is stable, conscious and alert and receiving treatment for dehydration. He is expected to be discharged subsequently, DPI said.
