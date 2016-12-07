Enterprise woman overcomes trying odds to net Commonwealth youth award

Samantha Sheoprashad spent the last few years filling social voids within her community and battling depression within herself, overcoming odds to be one of 60 young people from the Commonwealth selected for the Queen’s Young Leader’s Programme.

The final year University of Guyana Computer Science student was selected from among thousands of applicants in the Commonwealth for recognition of her leadership work in local communities, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.