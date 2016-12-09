NY cops hoping surveillance video brings leads in murder of Guyanese corrections officer

New York police are hoping new surveillance video will help them identify two men in connection with the murder of a Guyanese city correction officer in Brooklyn.

CBS New York today reported that the NYPD released the video on Thursday that they say shows the final horrifying moments of 25-year-old Alastasia Bryan’s life.

The report said that in the video, a man can be seen walking up to Bryan’s car on Sunday night near her home on East 73rd Street and Avenue L. Investigators say he then fires off five shots, killing Bryan who was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Bryan, who had been on her way to work at the time of her killing, had only been on the job for a month on Rikers Island, the report noted.

Police are now trying to find a vehicle and two men who were seen in the area around the time of the murder. The men were seen wearing dark coloured clothing and the vehicle was described as a gold or tan coloured four-door Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit the Crime stoppers website or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Investigators believe that an inmate at Rikers Island put a hit out on Bryan, though correction officials told cops she had little to no contact with prisoners, sources said.

According to the New York Daily News, Bryan was assigned to the Anna M. Kross Center at the jail complex, where she did administrative work.

Sources say Bryan’s ex-boyfriend has a lengthy criminal record.