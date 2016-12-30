PPP to challenge Red House lease revocation

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today said that the PPP will challenge the government’s decision to revoke the lease of Red House to the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Inc which was announced yesterday by President David Granger.

Jagdeo made the announcement at a press conference at Freedom House. He described the revocation of the lease as an “unbelievable act” and the product of a “warped mind”.   He said an injunction will be sought from the court against the lease revocation.

Flanked by PPP/C MPs, Jagdeo said the lease revocation is a callous act when one considers the role that the late President Cheddi Jagan played in the pre-independence struggles, the fight for free and fair elections and for the development of Guyana. He said no one should deny Dr Jagan a special place in the hearts of all Guyanese and for generations to be able to follow his works.

Jagdeo contrasted the lease revocation with the manner in which the PPP/C government he headed had handled a freehold title  application by the family of Forbes Burnham for five acres of land across from the Botanical Gardens. Jagdeo noted that this lease had been granted to the family and that the land was eventually sold for a large sum.

Jagdeo charged that the APNU+AFC government was becoming increasingly repressive.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo (fifth from left) at the press conference.

