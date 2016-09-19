Politikles

politikles-sept-20

More in Politikles

20160919politikles

Politikles

20160917politikles-sept-17-2016

Politikles

20160916politikles-sept-16-2016

Politikles

20160915politikles-sept-15-2016

Politikles

20160914politikles-sept-14-2016

Politikles

politikles

Politikles

20160912politikles

Politikles

20160910pol

Politikles

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Azeena Baksh

    Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home

  2. Harold Lord

    Aishalton man charged with rape of girl

  3. Soyini Fraser

    Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown

  4. Regan Rodrigues

    Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge

  5. Ramayya says he deserved REO job

  6. Hedley Williams

    Missing pensioner found dead near airport

  7. Herbert Verwayne

    Suspect gives statement in killing of MMC driver

  8. Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip

  9. The aftermath of the fire

    Corriverton blaze leaves 15 homeless


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20160919excavator

Creating a walkway

20160919coastal-cleanup

Coastal clean-up

Soyini Fraser was crowned the new Miss Universe Guyana 2016 last evening at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, beating out 13 other contestants who were vying for the crown. Ayana Whitehead copped the fourth runner-up spot, while crowd favourite Ashley John was the third runner-up, Ariella Basdeo was second runner-up and Rafieya Hussain was first runner-up. In this Joanna Dhanraj photo, the newly crowned queen strikes a pose after her victory.

New queen crowned

Photographer Keno George snapped these two children at play on a makeshift swing amidst an overgrowth of vegetation in ‘E’ Field, Sophia yesterday.

Children at play

A destitute man was spotted sleeping on the divide on Avenue of the Republic around 9 am on Friday, just across from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, while passersby went about their business as usual. (Photo by Keno George)

Sleeping

20160917utility-pole

Utility pole overloaded, resulting in a small explosion

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo (centre) showed the visiting students around the residence (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Secondary school students tour PM’s residence

transformerdown

Transformer down on Robb St