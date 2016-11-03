Four clubs call for arbitration or original regulations

Unless an arbitration process is commissioned, or the tourney is played using its original regulations, Slingerz FC, Alpha United, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Pele have declared that they will not participate in the Elite League which is set to start on November 13th.

This sentiment was shared by the clubs at a press conference held at the Sambora Communications Incorporated office in West Ruimveldt.

Speaking on behalf of the Slingerz FC, General Manager Collin Aaron said they will not participate in the event until mediation occurs between the disgruntled clubs and the federation. Presently, Slingerz FC has officially submitted a letter to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) stating their desire not to feature in the championship.