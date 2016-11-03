Four clubs call for arbitration or original regulations
GFF Elite League
Unless an arbitration process is commissioned, or the tourney is played using its original regulations, Slingerz FC, Alpha United, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Pele have declared that they will not participate in the Elite League which is set to start on November 13th.
This sentiment was shared by the clubs at a press conference held at the Sambora Communications Incorporated office in West Ruimveldt.
Speaking on behalf of the Slingerz FC, General Manager Collin Aaron said they will not participate in the event until mediation occurs between the disgruntled clubs and the federation. Presently, Slingerz FC has officially submitted a letter to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) stating their desire not to feature in the championship. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
5,000 duplexes/apartments with infrastructure to cost $50b –CH&PA
Special prosecution team for ‘Pradoville 2’ audit findings
Comments
About these comments