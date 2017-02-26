Actor Bill Paxton, known for roles in “Big Love,” “Titanic,” dies at 61

(Reuters) – American actor Bill Paxton, who rose to stardom with roles in Hollywood blockbusters such as “Aliens” and “Titanic,” has died at age 61 after complications from surgery, his family said in a statement on Sunday.

Paxton, who appeared in dozens of films over some four decades, had recently starred in the HBO television series, “Big Love,” about a polygamous Mormon family, and acted alongside Tom Cruise in the film, “Edge of Tomorrow.”

For his role in “Apollo 13,” Paxton won a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in 1996.

He was nominated for three Golden Globe Award in the best actor category for his work in “Big Love” and the 1990s miniseries, “A Bright Shining Lie.”

Bill Paxton

It was not immediately known what surgery Paxton, a Fort Worth, Texas, native had undergone.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in the statement.

“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable,” it said.

Paxton leaves behind his wife, Louise Newberry, and two children, James and Lydia.

 

