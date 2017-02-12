This week in Guyana came news reports about the Junior Calypso Competition for Mashramani drawing some talented performers in the final of the event. While it was heartening to read of the writing and performing talent on display (T’Shanna Cort of Krosskolor Records was the winner) the press reports emphasized the poor sound quality in the event being held in the Cliff Anderson Hall, with large sections of the audience unable to hear the singers. In the interest of raising musical standards in the country, it is high time that we stop presenting shows in Guyana in this second-rate fashion. Cliff Anderson is a concrete and metal structure, created to present basketball games, but simply inadequate for musical presentations.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.