It is high time

This week in Guyana came news reports about the Junior Calypso Competition for Mashramani drawing some talented performers in the final of the event.  While it was heartening to read of the writing and performing talent on display (T’Shanna Cort of Krosskolor Records was the winner) the press reports emphasized the poor sound quality in the event being held in the Cliff Anderson Hall, with large sections of the audience unable to hear the singers. In the interest of raising musical standards in the country, it is high time that we stop presenting shows in Guyana in this second-rate fashion.  Cliff Anderson is a concrete and metal structure, created to present basketball games, but simply inadequate for musical presentations.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in So It Go

Not so

default placeholder

Hope is an emotion not a strategy

default placeholder

Race lessons from America

Nature’s gifted performers

default placeholder

Snow discovered in the Caribbean

default placeholder

Beat is the man

default placeholder

Racism cannot hide

default placeholder

Razor thin wins

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer

  2. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

  3. SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush

  4. Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

  5. Man murdered in row outside night club

  6. Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover

  7. VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

  8. Chinese supermarket owner charged with passport forgery

  9. Man robbed of $4m, gun on Station St


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps

GALLERY: Subryanville residents complain about Church Rd potholes

PAHO Director to ink new country co-operation strategy with Guyana