From 6-10 March 2017 a search-of-vessels training course under the Seaport Cooperation programme (SEACOP) was held at the Guyana Coastguard base in Kingston, Georgetown. A release from the EU office here today said that the course was provided to officers from the Coastguard, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, and the Guyana Police Force with the course providers being officers from the UK Border Force. SEACOP is a programme to train and equip inter-agency units to identify, search and interdict all forms of maritime trafficking.