Explosive trace detection machines handed over by US
The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), through the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), today received two state-of-the-art portable Explosive Trace Detection (ETDs) Machines from the United States Transportation Security Administration (US-TSA).
A release from the ministry said that Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson (third from right), held a brief ceremony at the Ministry to receive the items from Terry Steers-Gonzalez (second from left), Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy. Also present at the ceremony were Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Lawrence London, Chairman of the GCAA’s Board; Abraham Dorris, Manager of the Aviation Security Dept. of the GCAA; and Alvin Majeed, Airport Security Manager of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC). (MPI photo)
