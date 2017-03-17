Explosive trace detection machines handed over by US

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), through the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI), today received two state-of-the-art portable Explosive Trace Detection (ETDs) Machines from the United States Transportation Security Administration (US-TSA).

A release from the ministry said that Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson (third from right), held a brief ceremony at the Ministry to receive the items from Terry Steers-Gonzalez (second from left), Deputy Chief of Mission of the United States Embassy. Also present at the ceremony were Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Lawrence London, Chairman of the GCAA’s Board;  Abraham Dorris, Manager of the Aviation Security Dept. of the GCAA; and Alvin Majeed, Airport Security Manager of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC). (MPI photo)

More in Photos

Starr Computers Tech Talk

Tickets for two to Chile!

Kamarang clean-up

Wet savannah drive

Guyana Publications Inc donates to St John’s College

Faces of Phagwah

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo chats with a child while playing phagwah

Station Street Phagwah

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Tuschen child dies after accident

  3. Royston King charged with forgery

  4. Phagwah and Diwali

  5. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  6. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  7. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  8. Billions in state assets were stolen annually under PPP/C, SARU Chief insists

  9. Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Explosive trace detection machines handed over by US

Starr Computers Tech Talk

Tickets for two to Chile!

Kamarang clean-up

GALLERY: Wet savannah drive

Guyana Publications Inc donates to St John’s College

GALLERY: Faces of Phagwah

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo chats with a child while playing phagwah