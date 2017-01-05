GPL linesman dies at Belvedere after utility pole collapses
A Corentyne man attached to the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) fell to his death from an electrical pole on which he had been working, in Belvedere Village, Corentyne, on Tuesday afternoon.
Brain David Clifford, 47, of Lot 414 Bush Lot Village, Corentyne was picked up and rushed to the Anamayah Memorial Hospital, in Belvedere Village, where he later succumbed to his injuries.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
