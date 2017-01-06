Fourth man dies after highway crash

The death toll from Wednesday evening’s Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash rose to four yesterday with the passing of 22-year-old Lindener Leron Mendonca even as the families of the victims were still trying to come to grips with the tragedy.

Mendonca succumbed to his injuries during the wee hours of yesterday morning while undergoing surgery at the Linden Public Hospital.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.