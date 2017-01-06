Fourth man dies after highway crash
The death toll from Wednesday evening’s Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash rose to four yesterday with the passing of 22-year-old Lindener Leron Mendonca even as the families of the victims were still trying to come to grips with the tragedy.
Mendonca succumbed to his injuries during the wee hours of yesterday morning while undergoing surgery at the Linden Public Hospital.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Red House eviction on hold after court order
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel
-
Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel
-
Drug procurement probe recommends removal of Permanent Secretary
Comments
About these comments