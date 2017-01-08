Bravo out of T&T squad pending WICB meeting

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Marquee left-hander Darren Bravo has been left out of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 14-man squad for this month’s Regional Super50, pending the outcome of a meeting with the West Indies Cricket Board pertaining to his disciplinary issues.

The 27-year-old was sent home by the WICB ahead of the Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe over a controversial tweet and has not played competitively since.

Suruj Ragoonath, the T&T Cricket Board’s chief executive, said Bravo’s participation in the January 24 to February 18 showpiece hinged on the player’s meeting.

“In furtherance to the team for the Super50, do note that Darren Bravo’s availability is dependent on the outcome of his pending meeting with the WICB,” Ragoonath said.

Bravo found himself in trouble last November when he labelled WICB president, Dave Cameron, a “big idiot” via online social networking service, Twitter, in response to the administrator’s comments which were critical of his performances.

Bravo was then sent home “due to inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour, which is contrary to his contractual obligations to the WICB” and warned that if the offending tweet was not removed, he could “face further disciplinary action, including referral to the WICB disciplinary committee.”

Media reports subsequently said Bravo would initiate legal action against the board.

Last year, Bravo played a major role in Red Force’s Super50 triumph, scoring 274 runs from three innings – including 97 in the final against Barbados Pride.

He is one of several key names missing from this year’s squad, with all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and Samuel Badree all unavailable.

Dwayne Bravo recently underwent surgery for a hamstring injury sustained in the ongoing Australia Big Bash while Pollard, Narine and Badree are campaigning in the Twenty20 tournament Down Under.

The squad, captained by discarded West Indies wicketkeeper, includes West Indies speedster Shannon Gabriel and out-of-favour seamer, Ravi Rampaul.

Red Force, the reigning champions, will compete in Group A of the Super50 alongside Leeward Islands Hurricanes, West Indies Under-19s, Windward Islands Volcanoes and English County side, Kent Spitfires.

SQUAD – Denesh Ramdin (captain), Kyle Hope, Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Alexis, Roshon Primus, Ravi Rampaul, Shannon Gabriel, Khary Pierre, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit.