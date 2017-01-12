Guyana to host three Windies v Pakistan one-dayers

(Reuters) – West Indies will host a full series, including three tests, against Pakistan beginning on March 31, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has said.

Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain will stage two Twenty20s, to be followed by three one-dayers at the Guyana National Stadium.

Kingston’s Sabina Park will host the first test from Apr. 22, followed by matches in Bridgetown (Apr. 30-May 4) and Roseau (May 10-14).

Former giants West Indies rank a lowly eighth in tests and WICB manager of operations Roland Holder said the series against number five Pakistan would offer an additional opportunity to improve their ranking.

“Any series against Pakistan always poses an interesting contest for the West Indies,” he said in a statement.

There was no word from WICB, however, on the possibility of playing two Twenty20s in Pakistan, which remains a no-go zone for top teams wary of security issues in the south Asian country.

“There is an offer (from the PCB) to play two T20 matches in Pakistan, subject to Players’ Association agreement and security clearance,” Holder had earlier told ESPNcricinfo.

Schedule of Pakistan’s tour of West Indies:

Mar 31: 1st T20I, Port-of-Spain

Apr 2: 2nd T20I, Port-of-Spain

Apr 7: 1st ODI, Providence

Apr 9: 2nd ODI, Providence

Apr 11: 3rd ODI, Providence

Apr 22-26: 1st Test, Kingston

Apr 30-May 4: 2nd Test, Bridgetown

May 10-14: 3rd Test, Roseau

 

