Student housing complex fire suspected to be electrical

The fire that gutted the Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara apartment complex on Friday night is suspected to have been electrical, says Operations Manager of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Compton Sparman.

Sparman, in an invited comment yesterday, told Stabroek News that though investigations are underway, preliminary findings have pointed to the fire being of an electrical nature.

Further, Sparman, in response to questions raised about the presence of fire prevention mechanisms in the apartment building, reiterated the need for fire prevention mechanisms being incorporated into building designs.