Student housing complex fire suspected to be electrical

-landlord denies claims of negligence

The fire that gutted the Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara apartment complex on Friday night is suspected to have been electrical, says Operations Manager of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Compton Sparman.

Sparman, in an invited comment yesterday, told Stabroek News that though investigations are underway, preliminary findings have pointed to the fire being of an electrical nature.

Further, Sparman, in response to questions raised about the presence of fire prevention mechanisms in the apartment building, reiterated the need for fire prevention mechanisms being incorporated into building designs.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Norconsult report on Amaila not ‘decision document’ – Norway

‘Is not me falling down on the job, is them’

Watchman dies days after found with throat slit at Corentyne River site

default placeholder

New hearing for family from China seeking refugee status in Canada over crimes against them in Guyana

Caesar returned as GAPL president

default placeholder

Gov’t in moves for hands-on approach to city flooding

default placeholder

February 15 set for ruling on third-term appeal

NDC grappling with residents, vendors over Mon Repos garbage

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  2. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  3. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  4. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  5. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  6. Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN

  7. Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’

  8. Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market