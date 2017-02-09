Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

Two men clad in black barged into a house at Tain Settlement, Corentyne on Tuesday night and shot a mother of four dead after demanding cash. The police have since taken one person into custody.

Dead is Leilawatie Mohamed, also known as ‘Aunty Leila’, 45, a domestic worker of Lot 149, Sixth Street, Tain Settlement, Corentyne. Mohamed resided with her twenty-year-old daughter and eighteen-year-old son, who were both at home at the time of the invasion.

Ashad Ishack, the woman's son stated that the two perpetrators rushed into their yard and up the stairs, where they kicked down the door and entered at around 11:45 pm on Tuesday. He explained that his sister hid under a bed, while the men placed him and his mother on the floor. According to Ishack, only one of the attackers was carrying a gun.