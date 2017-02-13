Businessman arrested over murder of Tain woman
-barber back in custody
The police in `B’ Division yesterday took into custody the businessman who was said to have been involved with Leilawatie Mohamed, also known as ‘Aunty Leila,’ the mother of four who was shot dead in her Tain Settlement, Corentyne home last week.
Commander of `B' Division, Ian Amsterdam, confirmed the arrest of the businessman to Stabroek News yesterday, noting that the police are still trying to locate his wife. The wife is said to be the mastermind of the killing. Amsterdam said investigators are making checks to see whether the woman is attempting to leave the country and to block her from doing so. He also noted that they were not as yet able to identify the gun used in the shooting.
