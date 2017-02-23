Bleak start to Mash Day
Rain made it a bleak start to Mashramani today.
On a day when hundreds would be out and about preparing floats for today’s procession, persistent rain from early this morning – accompanied by thunder and lightning – has caused flooding in some places and could affect the readiness of some floats.
In photo is one of the key private sector entrants, the Trinity-Palm Court’s trailers in the backdrop of the unseasonably grey weather. This photo was taken just after 7 am.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations
Comments
About these comments