Bleak start to Mash Day

Rain made it a bleak start to Mashramani today.

On a day when hundreds would be out and about preparing floats for today’s procession, persistent rain from early this morning – accompanied by thunder and lightning – has caused flooding in some places and could affect the readiness of some floats.

In photo is one of the key private sector entrants, the Trinity-Palm Court’s trailers in the backdrop of the unseasonably grey weather. This photo was taken just after 7 am.