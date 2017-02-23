Third term case for CCJ

The Guyana Court of Appeal by a majority decision yesterday upheld the ruling made in 2015 by former Acting Chief Justice Ian Chang that the two-term presidential limit is unconstitutional and the matter will now be taken to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Acting Chancellor Carl Singh, who retires today, was the first to dismiss the appeals filed by Attorney General Basil Williams SC and Attorney Roysdale Forde on behalf of the Attorney General and former Speaker of the National Assembly Raphael Trotman. Justice B S Roy later agreed with him, while Acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards dissented.

The original court action was brought by Cedrick Richardson, a private citizen, months before the 2015 elections. He challenged the restriction created by amendments to Article 90 of the Constitution that were enacted in 2001 after the bipartisan Constitution reform process.