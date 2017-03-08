Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

Former Home Affairs Minister Clement Rohee says that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) will have to arrest him at his premises as while he is prepared to co-operate with any investigation he will not be visiting its Camp Road HQ.

An abridged statement from Rohee follows:

Representatives of the media

I want to make it clear from the very outset that there was no attempt by me nor,as far as I am aware, by any of my colleagues to ‘dodge’ SOCU at anytime. It is a big lie!

Myself and Mr S. James, Head of SOCU spoke last Friday. He informed me about the investigations being conducted by SOCU into the Pradoville housing project and that he is inviting me to come to SOCU’s HQ for questioning.

I told him I didn’t have any problem with being questioned by SOCU but since SOCU is a police outfit operating under the Police Act the questioning can take place at my home or any other agreed location. Mr James’ response was that he was unaware of that. He advised me that I had three optional dates and times Tues, Wed, or Thursday 6,7 or 8 of March respectively to be present at his office. My response was the earlier the better. He then advised that Tues 7, at 2pm will be the date and time scheduled for me to visit SOCU’s HQ. The conversation ended there.

On wed March, 8 I was present at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition , at about 1.30pm I called Head of SOCU to enquire about the status of his invitation for my interview with SOCU. I was told that I am scheduled to present myself at SOCU’s HQ. I repeated my understanding of the Police Act and the SOP for SOCU in respect to questioning of persons. James reiterated his position. He insisted that I must come to SOCU’s HQ failing which he will have no alternative but to send ranks to arrest me. I left it at that.

I wish to reiterate my position that I will cooperate with SOCU as far and as best and I can insofar as their questioning me is concerned. I have decided to stay at my place of residence to await the arrival of SOCU ranks to arrest me .

This should not be construed as an attempt resist arrest nor to ‘dodge’ SOCU since from the very beginning I made my understanding of the Police Act on such matters clear to the Head of SOCU.

As a former Minister of Home Affairs who served this country for almost ten(10) years I am very clear on this matter.

Clearly, SOCU is operating under political pressure from executive authority.

This is a centrally directed dirty war disguised as a fight against corruption against political opponents of the APNU+AFC coalition administration.

Pradoville 2 is the cause for the dirty war.

The PPP and its leaders are the principal targets in this dirty war.