AK-47 cop turns himself in
The police say that at 17:30hrs today, Corporal Shevon Marks who had been held over the smuggling of an AK-47 turned himself in to the police. He was accompanied by his Attorney Dexter Todd. He is presently in custody at CID Headquarters assisting with the investigation.
The police had said on Wednesday that the cop had escaped but later said that he had submitted a medical for sick leave.
