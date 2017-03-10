Wales sugar workers protest outside Parliament for severance

Cane-cutters and cane transporters of the Wales estate and their families and workers from the Enmore estate yesterday staged picketing exercises in front of the Ministry of the Presidency and Parliament building over severance payments and the end of sugar operations at the West Bank Demerara estate.

The APNU+AFC government announced the closure of sugar operations at the Wales estate in January last year and it ended there when the last bundle of cane was lifted in December.

And workers from the Enmore estate said although they have not been told officially about the closure, they want government to reconsider the reported decision to shut their estate.

Approximately 375 Wales workers are demanding their severance payments but the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has offered them jobs at the Uitvlugt estate instead.