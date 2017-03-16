City told of Cabinet’s stance on parking meters contract

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has been told of Cabinet’s recommendation to suspend the parking meters project and will now consider what steps to take even as Robb Street businesses yesterday implored the President to intervene, citing plummeting sales.

Acting Mayor Sherod Duncan related that he had been in communication with both the Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan and Town Clerk, Royston King regarding the matter, but noted that the Council is awaiting official correspondence from the Ministry.

Asked what direction he sees the Council leaning in with regard to Cabinet’s recommendation, Duncan stated that he does not foresee the Council doing anything contrary to what was recommended by the government as the two bodies share a good relationship.

A decision was made at Tuesday's sitting of Cabinet to request that City Hall have the contract between it and Smart City Solutions (SCS) suspended. A senior government official had related to this newspaper that Minister Bulkan was tasked with making the recommendation to City Hall and an official statement was expected to be released by the government yesterday.