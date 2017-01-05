Golden Jaguars could play friendly international in March

Following their exit from the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Cup Qualifiers in October 2016, the Golden Jaguars will possibly return to the field in an international friendly in March 2017 against Grenada or St Maarten.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) International Window will occur during the period of March 20th-28th. In this period, friendly and competitive qualification matches are staged.

According to sources close to the federation, "The two countries have written us and have shown interest to play during the month of March. We have not decided if it will be home or away but of course we would like for it to be held in Guyana."