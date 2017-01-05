Golden Jaguars could play friendly international in March

 

Following their exit from the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Caribbean Cup Qualifiers in October 2016, the Golden Jaguars will possibly return to the field in an international friendly in March 2017 against Grenada or St Maarten.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) International Window will occur during the period of March 20th-28th. In this period, friendly and competitive qualification matches are staged.

According to sources close to the federation, “The two countries have written us and have shown interest to play during the month of March. We have not decided if it will be home or away but of course we would like for it to be held in Guyana.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Clarke, Campbell gunning for honours at the Arnold Amateur Classic

default placeholder

Stroke-maker Samuels, Beaton to suit up for Hurricanes

default placeholder

Hamstring injury leaves Russell Big Bash campaign in doubt

default placeholder

Second AAG Cross Country set for Linden

default placeholder

GAPF AGM set for January 14

Azhar, Younus stall Australia in Sydney

default placeholder

S. Africa and Australia to clash in rare four-test series

default placeholder

Alli double for Tottenham ends Chelsea’s winning streak

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY

  2. Norton moved from Health Ministry

  3. Red House eviction on hold after court order

  4. Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight

  5. Cheddi Jagan Research Centre gets interim order against Red House lease revocation

  6. Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel

  7. Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel

  8. Norton demoted in Cabinet reshuffle


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: New China envoy presents letters of credence

New colour for Ministry of the Presidency

Posting in the flood:

GALLERY: Bourda Market after the rain

GALLERY: Rainy Tuesday

GALLERY: New Years Eve 2016

GALLERY: Gravity 2017

President at church service