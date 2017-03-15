Richardson nets hat tricks in Sparta Boss victory
-also scores fastest goal in tournament history
Four teams, Sparta Boss, Broad Street Bullies, Tucville and Agricola secured their berths to the group stage when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship commenced Monday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Sparta Boss, losing finalist in the inaugural tournament, dismantled Globe Yard 6-1. Gregory Richardson scored a hat-trick inclusive of the fastest goal in tourney history in the third second and 10th and 16th minute while Devon Millington also scored three times in the eighth, 20th and 23rd minute.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
