Lusignan escapee Cromwell surrenders

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine this evening said that Lusignan Prison escapee Kerry Cromwell is back in police custody. Assistant Commissioner Ramnarine said that Cromwell’s mother contacted a senior government functionary and advised of Cromwell’s whereabouts and the family’s willingness to turn him in. His mother along with other relatives, on the advice of the government functionary, then took Cromwell to the Brickdam Police Station where he was placed under arrest and is being held.

Kerry Cromwellalert

 

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan

  3. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  4. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  5. Canje teen found with throat slit in apartment

  6. Crabwood Creek farmer critical after gang attack

  7. Cops round up 7 escapees, after 13 tunnel out of Lusignan facility

  8. Top Cop ordered release of suspect in presidential assassination plot


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds