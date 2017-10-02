Housing schemes pose policing challenge

Within the last decade several large housing schemes have been developed along the East Bank corridor and while many are thankful for house lots there are increasing concerns about the police’s ability to respond promptly to reports of crime because of the few signs and their unfamiliarity with the areas.
An armed robbery at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara last month has exposed the police’s unfamiliarity with the area and this may very well apply to other schemes such as EE Eccles, Herstelling, Farm and Covent Garden.
Though these schemes collectively house thousands of people, there are still many lots which are unoccupied and covered with tall grass which makes them the ideal hiding place for bandits. The deplorable state of the roads is also of concern since a police vehicle or a fire tender would take a lengthy time to get from one end to the next. In the case of the police, the criminal would make his escape with ease particularly if he is on foot, a bicycle or a motor cycle…..
Amaila Falls hydro canned – Harmon
An end has been declared by the APNU+AFC government to the 165 MW Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP).
Ram pillories President over `six sisters’ remark, diaspora `brains’
Commentator Christopher Ram has launched a blistering attack on President David Granger over remarks he made while in New York last week and has also raised questions about wider problems in the APNU+AFC government.
Linden miner dies in pit collapse
A miner from Linden died after the pit he was working in collapsed yesterday morning.
President offered temporary refuge to hurricane victims – Greenidge
Temporary refuge and assistance while their homes are rebuilt for their eventual repatriation is what Guyana has offered to victims of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says.
Agricola woman injured during shootout between two men
A stray bullet discharged during a shootout in Agricola on Saturday night, has left a resident nursing a gunshot wound to the leg, and police are hoping that blood found at the scene will lead to the capture of the shooters.