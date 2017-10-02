Housing schemes pose policing challenge

Within the last decade several large housing schemes have been developed along the East Bank corridor and while many are thankful for house lots there are increasing concerns about the police’s ability to respond promptly to reports of crime because of the few signs and their unfamiliarity with the areas.

An armed robbery at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara last month has exposed the police’s unfamiliarity with the area and this may very well apply to other schemes such as EE Eccles, Herstelling, Farm and Covent Garden.

Though these schemes collectively house thousands of people, there are still many lots which are unoccupied and covered with tall grass which makes them the ideal hiding place for bandits. The deplorable state of the roads is also of concern since a police vehicle or a fire tender would take a lengthy time to get from one end to the next. In the case of the police, the criminal would make his escape with ease particularly if he is on foot, a bicycle or a motor cycle…..