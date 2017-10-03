Industry man succumbs after gang beating

A handyman succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening, just over a day and a half after he was allegedly beaten by a gang of men at Industry, East Coast Demerara and then placed in a police lock-up without medical attention.

Dead is Hitram Ramchand, 39, of Lot 51 Industry Crown Dam, whose family is accusing the police of bearing some responsibility for his death.

The fatal beating occurred just after midnight on Saturday morning, while Ramchand was returning home from a wake.

A source told Stabroek News that the row stemmed from gambling as “there was some disagreement as to who would have won and who owe who and a disagreement erupted followed by a fight.”….