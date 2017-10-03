Industry man succumbs after gang beating

A handyman succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening, just over a day and a half after he was allegedly beaten by a gang of men at Industry, East Coast Demerara and then placed in a police lock-up without medical attention.
Dead is Hitram Ramchand, 39, of Lot 51 Industry Crown Dam, whose family is accusing the police of bearing some responsibility for his death.
The fatal beating occurred just after midnight on Saturday morning, while Ramchand was returning home from a wake.
A source told Stabroek News that the row stemmed from gambling as “there was some disagreement as to who would have won and who owe who and a disagreement erupted followed by a fight.”….
From ridiculous to sublime, Tite turns Brazil around
Tite SAO PAULO, (Reuters) – Little more than a year has gone by since Tite took over as coach of a Brazil side still reeling from embarrassing exits in the World Cup and Copa America but in that short time he has transformed the team into favourites for Russia 2018.
NIS pensions must be paid directly to banks
The Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Dr Surendra Persaud has called on staff to ensure that by next year 95% of pensioners receive their monies directly at their banks and that 95 of payments to the Scheme are made electronically.
Around 150 Kingelly families contesting Lewis’s claim before lands inquiry
Approximately one hundred and fifty families residing in Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice yesterday signalled their interest in appearing before the Lands Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to challenge statements made by trade unionist Lincoln Lewis that his ancestor owns the land they live on.
PPP/C councillors seeking probe of parking meters contract by procurement body
PPP/C members on the city council have written the Public Procurement Commis-sion (PPC) calling for an investigation of the controversial parking meters contract.
Mocha committee claims improper acquisition of community’s land by GuySuCo
Members of the Mocha/Arcadia Ancestral Lands Committee are contesting the boundaries for the communities, saying they do not encompass the full extent of its ancestral lands and that a portion was wrongly appropriated by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).