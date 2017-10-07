Court to rule on Marcus Bisram’s bid for withdrawal of murder charge

The High Court will rule on Monday on an application for the withdrawal of the capital charge against United States-based Guyanese Marcus Bisram, who is accused of the murder of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Bisram, who is currently in a US jail, is fighting extradition to Guyana, where he has been named a co-defendant in Narinedatt’s killing.

Justice Gino Persaud, who is hearing the application to have the charge quashed, yesterday heard from Bisram’s attorney Sanjeev Datadin, who vehemently argued that the charge is “without legal foundation, null, void, unreasonable and unfair.”

According to Datadin, the only evidence which the state purports to have against his client is a statement of its key witness, Chaman Chunilall, alleging to have heard Bisram saying words to the effect “kill him.”….