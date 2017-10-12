More evacuees arrive from St Maarten

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix and Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup, last evening, welcomed another 12 persons from the island of St. Maarten, at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, who were left displaced in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
This flight was facilitated free of cost by JAGS Aviation.
This was the third batch of evacuees.(Ministry of the Presidency photo)
U.S. Attorney General Sessions urges crackdown on asylum policies
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions FALLS CHURCH, Va., (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday the policies that allow immigrants to seek asylum in the United States were broken and subject to “rampant abuse and fraud.” In a speech at the department’s Executive Office For Immigration Review, Sessions said too many immigrants were taking advantage of the rules, and urged Congress to pass legislation that could make it harder for asylum petitions to be granted.
Palestinian rivals Fatah, Hamas reach reconciliation deal
Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah (R) and Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh hold hands in Gaza City October 2, 2017.
President swears-in Public Service Appellate Tribunal registrar
President David Granger said yesterday that his Administration is committed to doing all that is within its power to ensure that important institutions of State, be it the National Assembly, the Judiciary, autonomous institutions and commissions are not ignored as a result of the opinion of any individual or group.
Trio charged with murder of elderly women
Three men were yesterday taken before a city court charged with the murders of Constance Fraser, and Phyllis Caesar, who were killed during a robbery at their South Road and Albert Street home last week.