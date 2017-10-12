More evacuees arrive from St Maarten

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix and Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup, last evening, welcomed another 12 persons from the island of St. Maarten, at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, who were left displaced in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

This flight was facilitated free of cost by JAGS Aviation.

This was the third batch of evacuees.(Ministry of the Presidency photo)