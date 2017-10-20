President’s unilateral decision on GECOM Chair poses clear threat to democracy – private sector

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) today said that the President’s decision to unilaterally appoint a Chairman of GECOM poses a clear threat to democracy.

A statement from the PSC follows:

It is extremely unfortunate that his Excellency the President and the Leader of the Opposition have failed to find agreement on the appointment of the Chairman of the Elections Commission.

The Private Sector Commission, throughout the entire process of exchange between the President and the Leader of the Opposition, had hoped that the appointment of the Chairman of GECOM would continue in an open and transparent manner and in accord with the requirements of the Constitution.

The decision of the President to act unilaterally and independently of the submissions of the Leader of the Opposition poses a clear threat to democracy and will inevitably divide the nation and lead to economic instability. It is a dangerous decision.