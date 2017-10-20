President’s unilateral decision on GECOM Chair poses clear threat to democracy – private sector

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) today said that the President’s decision to unilaterally appoint a Chairman of GECOM poses a clear threat to democracy.
A statement from the PSC follows:
It is extremely unfortunate that his Excellency the President and the Leader of the Opposition have failed to find agreement on the appointment of the Chairman of the Elections Commission.
The Private Sector Commission, throughout the entire process of exchange between the President and the Leader of the Opposition, had hoped that the appointment of the Chairman of GECOM would continue in an open and transparent manner and in accord with the requirements of the Constitution.
The decision of the President to act unilaterally and independently of the submissions of the Leader of the Opposition poses a clear threat to democracy and will inevitably divide the nation and lead to economic instability. It is a dangerous decision.
President picks Justice Patterson, 84, as GECOM Chair
President David Granger yesterday unilaterally chose retired justice James Patterson, 84, to be Chairman of GECOM, rejecting a third list that had been submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and plunging the country into its worst political crisis since APNU+AFC came to power in 2015.
Jagdeo declares non-co-operation with gov’t after GECOM decision
In the wake of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of former Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party has immediately pulled back from co-operation with the APNU+AFC government.
Stabroek News: Page One Comment
President David Granger has made a disastrous decision by unilaterally appointing a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.