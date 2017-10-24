Joe Singh resigns from all gov’t-related posts

This story is developing and will be updated.
Presidential Advisor Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh has tendered his resignation from all government- related posts.
“I have submitted my request to the government,” Singh confirmed to Stabroek News saying that he did not want to go into detail and asked that his privacy be respected.
Singh’s contract with the David Granger administration will end on December 31st of this year.
Singh was one of 18 candidates nominated by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to be Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission. His name appeared on the third list and he was thought to be eminently suitable as he had previously been Chairman for the 2001 general elections.
Granger’s rejection of three lists has connoted that the names of the persons on them were not `fit and proper’.
Bishoo puts Zimbabwe in a spin as West Indies claim first test
Devendra Bishoo (Reuters) – Devendra Bishoo provided an excellent display of leg spin to grab four wickets as West Indies eased to a 117-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first test in Bulawayo on Tuesday.
Berbice Bar hammers President over GECOM
Retired Justice James Patterson signing his instrument of appointment in the presence of President David Granger The Berbice Bar Association has strongly condemned the unilateral appointment by President David Granger of retired Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and says the act is contemptuous of the ruling of Justice Roxane George in the case of Marcel Gaskin v the Attorney General.
Carol Sooba appointed
Former Town Clerk for the City of Georgetown Carol Sooba receiving her instrument of appointment to the Local Government Commission from President David Granger yesterday at State House.
Saudis set $500 billion plan to develop border region with Jordan, Egypt
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman waves during a welcoming ceremony for British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia September 19, 2017.
GECOM appointment based on Justice George’s ruling – AG
Amid an outpouring of opprobrium, Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams yesterday said that President David Granger found the basis for his unilateral declaration of a chairman of GECOM in the ruling of Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George in the case of Marcel Gaskin v AG etal.