Joe Singh resigns from all gov’t-related posts

This story is developing and will be updated.

Presidential Advisor Major General (Rtd) Joe Singh has tendered his resignation from all government- related posts.

“I have submitted my request to the government,” Singh confirmed to Stabroek News saying that he did not want to go into detail and asked that his privacy be respected.

Singh’s contract with the David Granger administration will end on December 31st of this year.

Singh was one of 18 candidates nominated by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to be Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission. His name appeared on the third list and he was thought to be eminently suitable as he had previously been Chairman for the 2001 general elections.

Granger’s rejection of three lists has connoted that the names of the persons on them were not `fit and proper’.