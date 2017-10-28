Fuel transporter gets three years for rifle, ammo found in Barima bust

Dexter Valenzuela, one of the nine men arrested on Tuesday on the Barima River, North West, with a quantity of illegal items, including high-powered rifles, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail after admitting to illegal possession of an AR-15 rifle and matching ammunition, which he claimed he bought for his protection.

Only Valenzuela, 44, of Crane, West Coast Demerara, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where he was faced with five charges. The eight other men, including three foreign nationals, remain in custody as police are working to determine whether charges are to be laid against them.

It was alleged that on October 24, at Barima River, North West, Valenzuela had an AR-15 rifle in his possession without being the holder of a firearm licence. It is also alleged that he had 5 .223 live rounds of ammunition, again while not being the holder of a firearm licence…..