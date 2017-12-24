CCJ tells GAWU local options in challenge to estate closures have to be exhausted first

An attempt by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) to have the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) compel the Guyana Court of Appeal to “urgently” adjudicate its application to prevent the closure of the East Demerara and Rose Hall sugar estates has been denied.

According to GAWU President, Komal Chand the CCJ has told counsel for the union that they would not hear the matter until all local avenues have been exhausted.

“I’m not sure of the mechanism which was used but the lawyer has informed me that they said they won’t get involved until the Appeals Court here has looked at the case,” Chand said…..