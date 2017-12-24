CCJ tells GAWU local options in challenge to estate closures have to be exhausted first

An attempt by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) to have the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) compel the Guyana Court of Appeal to “urgently” adjudicate its application to prevent the closure of the East Demerara and Rose Hall sugar estates has been denied.
According to GAWU President, Komal Chand the CCJ has told counsel for the union that they would not hear the matter until all local avenues have been exhausted.
“I’m not sure of the mechanism which was used but the lawyer has informed me that they said they won’t get involved until the Appeals Court here has looked at the case,” Chand said…..
Oil agreement generous to Exxon – IMF team
The Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with ExxonMobil is generous to the investor and a series of loopholes exist, such as the treatment of interest expense, which could be abused and further limit benefits to Guyana.
Returning Guyanese couple robbed at Craig
The police are on the hunt for three suspects who robbed an overseas-based couple of an undisclosed amount of jewellery and other valuables at Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara, shortly after they arrived in the country.
Nine months after arrests of Jagdeo, ministers no charges yet in Pradoville 2 land probe
Nine months after two dozen persons, including former President Bharrat Jagdeo and some of his former ministers were hauled down to the Camp Road Headquarters of the Spe-cial Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and questioned as part of the `Pradoville Two’ probe, not a single charge has been laid.
Christmas memories from long ago
Patricia Persaud- Archers Home “Christmas for me was a happy time. As a family we did a lot of cleaning, putting away of blinds and giving out gifts.
Bagotville Bridge relaunched
The vital Bagotville Bridge on the West Bank of Demerara was recommissioned yesterday, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).