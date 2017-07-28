New wing of High Court commissioned

President David Granger today said that the construction of the new wing of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature is an investment that stands as testimony to the Government’s commitment to improving access to justice.

A Ministry of the Presidency release said that he was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the said wing at the Victoria Law Courts on Avenue of the Republic and Charlotte Street, Georgetown.  (Ministry of the Presidency photos)

 

 

 

 

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Most Read This Week

  1. Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary

  2. Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan

  3. Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan

  4. Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice

  5. Escapee found in Kitty latrine

  6. GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000

  7. Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility

  8. Crabwood Creek farmer critical after gang attack


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds