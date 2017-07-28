New wing of High Court commissioned
President David Granger today said that the construction of the new wing of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature is an investment that stands as testimony to the Government’s commitment to improving access to justice.
A Ministry of the Presidency release said that he was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the said wing at the Victoria Law Courts on Avenue of the Republic and Charlotte Street, Georgetown. (Ministry of the Presidency photos)
