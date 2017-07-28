Royal Dutch Football Association representatives visit Foreign Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge (centre) was today paid a courtesy call by Suriname’s Vice Director at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs Kenneth Jaliens (right) and The Netherlands Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) Instructor Andre Simmelink. They spent the last week with 26 football coaches from around Guyana developing their skills both on and off the field, a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Most Read This Week
-
Overseas-based Guyanese shot and robbed after leaving bank
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Escapee told cops accomplice gave him cash to travel to West Bank – Persaud
-
Thirteen prisoners escape from Lusignan
-
Lusignan 13 escaped via tunnel – Ramjattan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
GPL sues Kwame McCoy for $143,000
Updated: List of escapees today from Lusignan facility
Comments
About these comments