Royal Dutch Football Association representatives visit Foreign Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge (centre) was today paid a courtesy call by Suriname’s Vice Director at the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs Kenneth Jaliens (right) and The Netherlands Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) Instructor Andre Simmelink. They spent the last week with 26 football coaches from around Guyana developing their skills both on and off the field, a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

 

