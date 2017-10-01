Photos

Minister Trotman weds

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday married Teresa Gaime on the island of Grenada. This photo was posted today by the Head of the Department of Public Information, Imran Khan.

By Comments

SHARE THIS PHOTO

Comments  
More in Photos

Making history

Graduates Sheryl Wilson, Vanessa Merchant, Abiola Hickson, and Sabita Sukhdeo, who are flanked by Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) Director General Claudette Rogers (at left), Junior Infrastructure Minister Annette Ferguson (second, from right) and Harbour Master Michael Tennant, have made history by becoming the country’s first female marine pilots.

Bagotville Bridge works

 Works underway to reconstruct the Bagotville Bridge, which had to be closed two months ago after a section started to sink.

Spectacular:

Spectacular: With their stellar choreography and acrobatic moves, the MacKenzie High School emerged the winners in the secondary category of the “Skip to my Lou” competition, which was held yesterday at the Sports Hall.

Restoring QC playfield

  Restoring QC playfield: Levelling of the Queen’s College ground began over the weekend and continued on Tuesday.

Temporary bridge

Temporary bridge: A temporary bridge (foreground) is being built at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara to enable repairs to the main bridge (background).

Comments