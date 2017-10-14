Internet week
Rebuilding underway:
Rebuilding underway: One of the houses that was demolished during a Central Housing and Planning Authority exercise in ‘A’ Field, Sophia on Thursday, was being rebuilt yesterday.
Remembering the slave trade:
The procession marching to the sea Remembering the slave trade: The African Cultural and Development Association yesterday joined with African-centred organisations to commemorate and host a Holocaust /Maafa Memorial Programme at the Seawall Bandstand.
Glimpses of Berbice Expo 2017
Household furnishings by J.R. Building Supplies of Williamsburg, Corentyne. Cousins and business partners Michael Sinclair and Isha Beth Benjamin trade their condiments and herbal remedies under the trading name M&I Business Enterprises.
PM for a day
PM for a day: As Guyana joins the world to celebrate International Day of the Girl Child today, Martina Nedd (seated second from left), a student of the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service and an intern in the Office of the Prime Minister was yesterday given the opportunity by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo to be Prime Minister for a day to commemorate the day.
Making progress
Making progress: Major road works are continuing at the junction of the Kitty Public Road and Vlissingen Road.