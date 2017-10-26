Photos

AG meets US, Canadian envoys on justice project

This morning Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs,Basil Williams SC (third from right) met with US Ambassador Perry Holloway (second from right) and Canadian High Commissioner  Lilian Chatterjee (second from left) to discuss the Justice Education Society Project- Strengthening the Criminal Justice System in Guyana.A release from the AG’s Chambers said that Williams apprised the two envoys of his coordinating role as Attorney General and Minster of Legal Affairs with regard to reporting to Cabinet and Parliament on the Justice Sector, which comprises the Ministry of Public Security, the DPP, the Magistracy and the Judiciary. (Ministry of Legal Affairs photo) 

