AG meets US, Canadian envoys on justice project
Jagdeo holds consultations on GECOM Chairman controversy
Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday met with the TUC, FITUG and private sector bodies for consultations on the unilateral appointment of a GECOM Chairman by President David Granger.
Sexual violence training
A three-day training workshop offering train-the-trainer sessions and piloting and implementation of the WHO’s protocol to address sexual violence is being held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, DPI said.
Hurricane relief
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo greeting members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team which played in last night’s hurricane relief T20 match at the Providence Stadium.
GTT’s Pinktober 5K/10k Walk
Hundreds of Guyanese showed up to take part in GTT’s Pinktober 5K/10K Walk/Run yesterday.
Fun time on the water
Fun time on the water in Chenapau, Region 8 (Photo by Mariah Lall)