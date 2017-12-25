It’s a boy!
Little masqueraders!
Continuing the tradition of masquerades in the street, these little masqueraders backed by their drummers yesterday danced through the pavement of Regent Street spreading Christmas joy.
Christmas eve shoppers
Last minute: Some shoppers in the Christmas Eve bustle on the pavement of Regent Street yesterday.
President in walkabout
President David Granger yesterday joined vendors, businesses proprietors and last minute shoppers in the Stabroek Market and its environs for a walkabout and meet and greet exercise to enjoy the traditional hustle and bustle of Christmas Eve in Guyana.
Mrs. Nagamootoo hosts children party
Two hundred feted at Mrs. Nagamootoo’s party for children. The Lawns of the Prime Minister’s Residence came alive on Saturday afternoon as Sita Nagamootoo (centre), wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and their family hosted a Christmas Party for more than 200 children.
National Hardware fetes Tiger Bay children
On Saturday, National Hardware continued its annual Christmas celebrations which started a number of years ago, with the children of Tiger Bay, a release from the company said.