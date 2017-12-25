Photos

It’s a boy!

Malvin Heywood is the first Christmas newborn at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Born to Malinie Rose,  Malvin arrived into the world at 12:02 am on December 25, 2017, a release from DPI said.President David Granger, First Lady Sandra Granger and Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, were among the first along with other GPHC officials and staff, to pay a visit to the child and mother at the Post Natal ward of the Maternity Unit. This is in keeping with the tradition of visiting the public hospital and presenting gifts to babies born on Christmas day.

Little masqueraders!

Continuing the tradition of masquerades in the street, these little masqueraders backed by their drummers yesterday danced through the pavement of Regent Street spreading Christmas joy.

Christmas eve shoppers

Last minute: Some shoppers in the Christmas Eve bustle on the pavement of Regent Street yesterday.

President in walkabout

President David Granger yesterday joined vendors, businesses proprietors and last minute shoppers in the Stabroek Market and its environs for a walkabout and meet and greet exercise to enjoy the traditional hustle and bustle of Christmas Eve in Guyana. 

Mrs. Nagamootoo hosts children party

Two hundred feted at Mrs. Nagamootoo’s party for children. The Lawns of the Prime Minister’s Residence came alive on Saturday afternoon as Sita Nagamootoo (centre), wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and their family hosted a Christmas Party for more than 200 children.

National Hardware fetes Tiger Bay children

On Saturday, National Hardware continued its annual Christmas celebrations which started a number of years ago, with the children of Tiger Bay, a release from the company said.

