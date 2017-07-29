Henry to meet with Cricket Ombudsman to chart way forward on cricket crisis

Following a call by government to meet with members of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and cricket stakeholders, Minister of Education with responsibility for sports, Nicolette Henry, said yesterday that she will meet with Cricket Ombudsman, Dr. Winston Mc Gowan to chart a way forward as it relates to holding elections for the cricket board.

Dr McGowan was appointed Guyana’s first Cricket Ombudsman in 2005, by then Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr Frank Anthony and his appointment was subsequently approved by the then cabinet.

He was previously charged with overseeing the elections of the various county boards and the GCB in accordance with the Cricket Administration Act which was successfully passed in the National Assembly by the previous government in May 2014.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In