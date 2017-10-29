Amsterdam, Leguan

Amsterdam is a community situated on the eastern side of Leguan enclosed by villages Canefield and Endeavour, rice fields and the seawall that keeps the Essequibo at bay. Its name is Dutch in origin and this sleepy little village is a haven for its almost 160 residents.

Most of the people belong to the Islamic faith; just a handful of families are Hindus and only one person practices the Christian faith. The village has only one place of worship, a mosque as well as a small shop; there are no schools.

Amsterdam’s two main economic activities are cattle rearing and rice farming, but the goats, creole fowls, ducks and even a donkey along the road and in vacant lots proved just how much the people of Amsterdam are invested into the rearing of poultry and other animals. What the number of animals along the road could not outdo, however, were the numerous fruit trees growing along the parapet; from bananas to mangoes to cashews and much more…..