Bollywood singer Mehndi sentenced to two years in jail for human trafficking

MUMBAI, (Reuters) – Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi was handed a two-year prison sentence for human trafficking today after a court in north India found him guilty of smuggling people into the United States while on tour there twenty years ago.
Known for his boisterous and energetic songs, 50-year-old Mehndi has had several hits in Bollywood in his native Punjabi language. He is popular among the Indian diaspora in the United States and Canada.
Mehndi’s lawyer said the singer had been granted bail immediately after the sentencing by the court in the city of Patiala in the state of Punjab.
“We respect the court’s decision. We will appeal the decision and try our best,” Mehndi told television channels outside the court.
Mehndi and his brother were accused of taking ten people to the U.S. in 1998 and 1999 as part of their singing troupe on tours to the country in return for money, according to Indian media reports. The court case began in 2003.
After the initial complaint, more people came forward to accuse the two brothers of taking money to help traffic them abroad.
Mehndi has said that he is innocent. His brother, who was a co-accused in the case, died last year.
‘Shape of Water’ wins big at Oscars on activism-fueled night
LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) – Romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” won the best picture Oscar on Sunday, the film industry’s most prestigious honour, on a night where themes of female empowerment and activism almost overshadowed the awards.
‘Emoji Movie’ swoons below Cruise, Gibson at ‘worst in film’ Razzies
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Animated “The Emoji Movie” stunk up the annual Razzie awards on Saturday, tanking below all contenders for worst achievements in film, while Tom Cruise and Mel Gibson were also roasted for 2017’s most ignoble performances.
Egypt’s top court waives legal challenges to Red Sea islands transfer to Saudi
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt’s top court on Saturday dismissed all outstanding legal challenges to a deal transferring two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, a day before a visit by its crown prince.
Fans bid tearful farewell to legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi
(Reuters) – Thousands of fans lined the streets of Mumbai yesterday, some weeping quietly, others running behind the hearse, as they joined Bollywood stars in paying tributes to actress Sridevi who died at the weekend in Dubai.
Oscars’ ‘#MeToo’ dilemma
LOS ANGELES, (Reuters) – The Academy Awards, the glitziest night in show business, takes place on Sunday, but the biggest drama may be not on the Dolby Theatre stage but behind-the-scenes moves to tackle the sexual misconduct scandal that has rocked the industry.