OAS resolution against Venezuela is important — but not for the reason you think

The Organization of American States’ resolution against Venezuela’s dictatorship this week is a significant step that deserves our applause — but not for the reasons stated in most headlines.

According to U.S. officials and most news accounts, the OAS resolution approved late Tuesday was historic because it calls for an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers to vote on suspending Venezuela for its sham May 20 election. The resolution passed with 19 votes in favour, 11 abstentions and 4 votes against.

But while that was the clause that drew the most public attention, it was largely symbolic. The 34-country OAS requires 24 votes to suspend any member country, and well-placed Latin American ambassadors tell me that it will be impossible to get the required majority to suspend Venezuela in the foreseeable future…..