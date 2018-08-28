Latin View

Argentina’s best-case scenario? Ex-president Cristina Fernandez goes to jail — but not yet

By
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

BUENOS AIRES — When I asked Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri last week whether it would help him politically in the 2019 elections if former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner goes to jail soon on corruption charges, his responded: “They tell me that it wouldn’t help me.”

He said that many people tell him that, “It would be best if she ran for office” next year, because putting her in jail now would let her play the victim, claiming political persecution. This would only galvanize her supporters.

Macri immediately distanced himself from that theory. He told me that the fate of the former president should be decided by the justice system, without any interference from his government…..

Related Coverage

Argentina’s president says populism is over. Then why the massive demonstrations?

By

Macri’s coalition sweeps Argentina’s mid-term vote

Don’t Lie To Me Argentina: False inflation data to end next year?

More in Latin View

Driver’s diaries of transporting bags of cash help Argentina score historic victory against corruption

By

Cuba’s new constitution is worse than the old one

By

Even by Ortega’s own count, his regime’s repression of protesters is butchery

By

Here’s how Venezuela’s Maduro will try to stay in power

By

Democrats must talk tougher on Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba if they want to win Florida

By

Nicaragua bleeds, but the U.N. looks the other way

By

Comments

Around the Web