CANU in large drug bust at Parika

Five men are expected to be charged today following a large drug bust at Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) today said that 77 lbs of marijuana and 30 lbs of cocaine were found in two plastic gas bottles.

Five men were arrested pending investigations. They are: Khamraj Lall, Marlon Lawrence, Rajendra Persaud, Cleve Thornhill, and Doodnauth Chattgroon. They are all expected to pass through Leonora Magistrate’s court today for the offence of Trafficking in Narcotics.