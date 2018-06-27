Brothers die after being hit by buses on Den Amstel road

Two brothers were killed yesterday morning after they were struck by minibuses near the Den Amstel Police Station, on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), while they were returning home after purchasing their driver’s licence packages.

Dead are Shemon West, 28, a labourer attached to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and Shalum Allen, called ‘Bigga,’ 19, both of Lots 8-9 Fellowship, WCD.

The accident occurred around 11.20 am along the Den Amstel Public Road, where West was towing Allen on a bicycle.

West reportedly died on the spot, while Allen was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital. They both sustained massive head injuries…..