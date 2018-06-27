Guyana News

Brothers die after being hit by buses on Den Amstel road

-drivers held

By
Dead: Shemon West

Two brothers were killed yesterday morning after they were struck by minibuses near the Den Amstel Police Station, on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), while they were returning home after purchasing their driver’s licence packages.

Dead are Shemon West, 28, a labourer attached to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and Shalum Allen, called ‘Bigga,’ 19, both of Lots 8-9 Fellowship, WCD.

The accident occurred around 11.20 am along the Den Amstel Public Road, where West was towing Allen on a bicycle.

West reportedly died on the spot, while Allen was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital. They both sustained massive head injuries…..

More in Guyana News

CCJ upholds presidential term limit

By
sn guyana news

Despite CCJ ruling, Jagdeo says to be ‘integral part’ of future PPP gov’t

Husband and wife get 40 years each for murder of Patentia miner

Murder charges over Crabwood Creek man to be refiled after magistrate cites defects

Bartica grandmother charged over ganja, cocaine found in raid

PAHO team declares mercury emission levels at GGMC compound safe – source

Coast guardsman charged with death by dangerous driving

CCJ ruling should be seen as impartial, principled – PM

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web